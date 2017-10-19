Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Friday

Turner is dealing with a sore neck and is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The injury likely occurred during Wednesday's opener against the Nets, though it didn't appear to faze the 6-foot-11 big man, as he still tallied an impressive 21 points, 14 rebounds, four block and two assists over 34 minutes. That being said, the Pacers are heading into a back-to-back set to start the weekend, so they could opt to play it safe and limit his workload a bit. Look for another update on Turner's status following Friday's morning shootaround, but for now, he'll be considered questionable. Al Jefferson and Domantas Sabonis would likely benefit the most if Turner has to sit out.