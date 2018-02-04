Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Monday
Turner is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards with a sore right knee.
Turner cropped up on the Pacers' injury report ahead of both of the past two games with the same issue, but ultimately suited up for both ends of the team's back-to-back set Friday in Charlotte and Saturday at home against the 76ers. In the game against Philadelphia, however, Turner was rendered ineffective, scoring no points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and grabbing three rebounds in 15 minutes before giving way to Domantas Sabonis at center for much of the contest. It's unclear if the sore knee contributed to Turner's poor performance, but the Pacers will presumably reassess the 21-year-old's condition at morning shootaround Monday before reaching a ruling on his status. If Turner is ruled out for the contest, Sabonis would reenter the starting five and would be in store for a sizable workload.
