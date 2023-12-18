Turner is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to bilateral hamstring soreness.
Turner hasn't yet missed a game this season, but he was a late addition to the injury report for Monday's matchup. He's seen decreased playing time over his last two appearances, averaging 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Poor performance Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Helps shoulder offense•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Top rebounder in double-double•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Dominates inside with double-double•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Notches double-double Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records double-double in win•