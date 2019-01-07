Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Tuesday
Turner (shoulder) didn't practice Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Cleveland, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Turner missed Sunday's game against Toronto due to a shoulder injury that he suffered last Friday versus Chicago. As a result, Turner also missed practice Monday as it appears likely that he won't be ready to return in time for the Pacers' next game at Cleveland tomorrow. However, being officially tabbed with "questionable" heading into Tuesday's contest, there's still a chance for Turner to return in time.
