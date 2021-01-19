Turner (hand) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Turner is day-to-day with an avulsion fracture in his right hand, and it's possible he plays as soon as Wednesday after missing Sunday's contest against the Clippers. His defense has reached a new level this season, as he's averaging 4.2 blocks per game across 31.7 minutes. If he's out again Wednesday, it's likely the team will opt to go small for a second straight contest, giving more minutes to T.J McConnell, Doug McDermott and Edmond Sumner.