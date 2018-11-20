Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Wednesday
Turner is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle.
Turner suffered the ankle sprain in the first half of Monday's win over Utah but was ultimately able to return. Despite playing through the pain, Turner is still likely going to end up being a game-time call for Wednesday's game. Should Turner be ruled out, Domantas Sabonis would likely be thrust into the starting lineup and see a significant portion of the minutes at center in Charlotte.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Returns to game following injury•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to return vs. Utah•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Quiet double-double against Hawks•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats six blocks in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 15 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.