Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Wednesday

Turner is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle.

Turner suffered the ankle sprain in the first half of Monday's win over Utah but was ultimately able to return. Despite playing through the pain, Turner is still likely going to end up being a game-time call for Wednesday's game. Should Turner be ruled out, Domantas Sabonis would likely be thrust into the starting lineup and see a significant portion of the minutes at center in Charlotte.