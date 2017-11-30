Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Friday with knee soreness
Turner is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors due to right knee soreness.
This is the first news of Turner dealing with an injury, so it seems possible he aggravated the knee during Wednesday's game against the Rockets. More word on his availability should emerge following the team's Friday morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the floor, Domantas Sabonis would likely be in line to draw the start at center.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores season-high 25 points in Sunday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Quiet in just 23 minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Underwhelms in easy victory•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Limited due to foul trouble Wednesday•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.