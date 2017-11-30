Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Friday with knee soreness

Turner is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors due to right knee soreness.

This is the first news of Turner dealing with an injury, so it seems possible he aggravated the knee during Wednesday's game against the Rockets. More word on his availability should emerge following the team's Friday morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the floor, Domantas Sabonis would likely be in line to draw the start at center.

