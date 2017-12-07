Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Friday with sore calf

Turner is dealing with a sore right calf and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

It's unclear exactly when Turner suffered the injury, but the fact that it's just listed as soreness is encouraging that it's nothing too serious. Still, it brings Turner's status into question for Friday, so look for him to test it out during morning shootaround before a decision is made on his availability. If Turner sits out, both Domantas Sabonis and Al Jefferson would see increased roles in the frontcourt.