Turner is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to right hamstring soreness.

Turner returned to the court Wednesday against the Timberwolves and tallied 23 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes. However, he's apparently still dealing with a hamstring issue ahead of the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Isaiah Jackson and Oshae Brissett will likely see increased playing time if Turner is held out Friday.