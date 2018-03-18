Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Monday vs. Lakers
Turner (ankle) took part in Sunday's practice and is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Lakers, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner's exact level of participation during Sunday's practice is still somewhat unclear, though it was reported that he did do some extra on-court work following the session, which is encouraging. Either way, Turner will now be given a questionable designation and will likely attempt to test out the ankle during Monday's morning shootaround before a decision is made on his eventual availability. Al Jefferson started in Turner's place Saturday and would likely do so again if Turner can't give it a go.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Re-injures ankle•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Returns Thursday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Sprains ankle, questionable to return•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 25 points in win over Sixers•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...