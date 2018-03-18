Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Monday vs. Lakers

Turner (ankle) took part in Sunday's practice and is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Lakers, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner's exact level of participation during Sunday's practice is still somewhat unclear, though it was reported that he did do some extra on-court work following the session, which is encouraging. Either way, Turner will now be given a questionable designation and will likely attempt to test out the ankle during Monday's morning shootaround before a decision is made on his eventual availability. Al Jefferson started in Turner's place Saturday and would likely do so again if Turner can't give it a go.