Turner (back) is being listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Jazz.
Turner is dealing with some soreness in his lower back, so he'll need to test himself at Monday's shootaround. If the back issue forces him to skip a game, Isaiah Jackson would get an opportunity to start and there would be more minutes available for Jalen Smith.
