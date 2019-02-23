Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Saturday

Turner (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Turner missed the Pacers' victory over the Pelicans on Thursday due to this same issue, and it is looking like he is trending toward a game-time decision Saturday. Kyle O'Quinn started in his place last game, while Damontas Sabonis also saw more minutes off the bench. Expect an update on his status closer to tip-off.