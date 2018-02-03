Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Saturday
Turner (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Turner has played the previous four games since returning from a nine-game absence, but Saturday marks the second half of a back-to-back set. The Pacers will likely determine his status based on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Domantas Sabonis would presumably be in line for a start and increased workload should Turner ultimately sit out. Expect an update on his status closer to game time.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play vs. Hornets•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: To start Wednesday vs. Memphis•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 22 points in victory•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will remain in bench role Monday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.