Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Saturday

Turner (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Turner has played the previous four games since returning from a nine-game absence, but Saturday marks the second half of a back-to-back set. The Pacers will likely determine his status based on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Domantas Sabonis would presumably be in line for a start and increased workload should Turner ultimately sit out. Expect an update on his status closer to game time.