Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Sunday

Turner (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Raptors, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Turner woke up with pain in his left shoulder after scoring eight points and grabbing two rebounds in Friday's win over the Bulls. The severity of the injury is unclear, but there's a chance Turner will miss Sunday's game in which case Domantas Sabonis and Kyle O'Quinn would be in line for boosted minutes. Look for an official update prior to game-time Sunday to clarify Turner's designation.