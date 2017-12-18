Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to play Monday
Turner is listed as questionable to play Monday against the Celtics due to a sore thigh.
Turner picked up the injury during Sunday's win over Brooklyn, in which he played 33 minutes and finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. It doesn't look to be anything serious, but the Pacers will nonetheless wait until closer to game-time to make a final call on his status. If Turner is ultimately ruled out, expect Domantas Sabonis to move into the starting lineup.
