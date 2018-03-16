Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to play Saturday

Turner (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against Washington, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Turner tweaked his ankle during Thursday night's loss to Toronto, and the team will wait until shootaround Saturday to issue a more concrete update. With Domantas Sabonis already ruled out Saturday, the Pacers could be left shorthanded up front should Turner ultimately join him on the sideline.

