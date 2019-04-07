Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to return Sunday
Turner is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Brooklyn due to a sore right ankle, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Turner landed awkwardly on a rebound attempt and went to the locker room for further evaluation. His status for the remainder of the contest is up in the air at this point.
