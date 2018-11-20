Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to return vs. Utah

Turner exited Monday's contest against the Jazz with a left ankle injury and is questionable to return, Pat Boyland of the Indiana Pacers Radio reports.

Turner suffered a left ankle sprain early in the first half. If he's unable to take the court, look for Domantas Sabonis and Kyle O'Quinn to see an uptick in minutes.

