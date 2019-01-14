Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Tuesday
Turner (shoulder) is listed as questionable heading into Tuesday's matchup against Phoenix.
Turner has been inactive for four straight games due to nerve-related pain in his right shoulder. Participating in practice Sunday however, Turner may be able to make in his return when the Pacers host the Suns on Tuesday and will presumably be a game-time decision.
