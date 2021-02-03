Turner is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a sore right shoulder.
Turner has emerged from Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies with a sore shoulder after playing excellently, posting 22 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in 32 minutes. If he ends up sidelined Wednesday, Edmond Sumner, Doug McDermott and Justin Holiday could see more time in small-ball lineups.
