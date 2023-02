Turner (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls.

After sitting out Monday's loss to the Jazz, Turner practiced Tuesday and may return for Indiana's final game before the All-Star break. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 26.8 minutes. If Turner remains out Tuesday, Daniel Theis would be in line for another start.