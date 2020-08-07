Turner is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained left ankle.
With Domantas Sabonis (foot) already unavailable, it's possible the Pacers frontcourt takes an additional blow Saturday. If Turner ends up sidelined, extra minutes would be in store likely for Goga Bitadze, T.J Leaf and JaKarr Sampson.
