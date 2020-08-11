Turner is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston due to a sore neck.
Both Turner and Malcolm Brogdon are questionable with sore necks, so keep an eye on the Pacers' injury report after shootaround Wednesday morning. Turner saw 24 minutes of action in Monday's loss to Miami, finishing with nine points, seven boards, two assists and two blocks.
