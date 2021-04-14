site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Turner has missed the past four games due to an ankle sprain. If he plays Wednesday, he could be on a minutes limit.
