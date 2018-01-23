Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Wednesday vs. Phoenix

Turner (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Suns and will likely come off the bench if he plays, Pacers' sideline reporter Pat Boylan reports.

Turner has missed the past seven games while recovering from a right elbow injury he sustained on a dunk during Jan. 8's contest against Milwaukee. Turner notes that he "has made some good progress...[and] put in a full day of practice in [Tuesday]." More word on his availability should emerge following Wednesday's morning shootaround, but if Turner is cleared to play, Domantas Sabonis and Al Jefferson could see their minutes take a slight dip. Sabonis should still have a pivotal role in the team's gameplan, however.