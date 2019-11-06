Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Wednesday

Turner (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.

Turner has been out the past three games while dealing with a sprained right ankle. In his absence, rookie Goga Bitadze has drawn two consecutive starts and is averaging 8.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 2.3 assists over the past three contests.

