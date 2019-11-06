Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.
Turner has been out the past three games while dealing with a sprained right ankle. In his absence, rookie Goga Bitadze has drawn two consecutive starts and is averaging 8.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 2.3 assists over the past three contests.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...