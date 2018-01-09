Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable with sore elbow

Turner is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to a sore elbow, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

This is the first we've heard of the ailment, which Turner apparently picked up during Monday's blowout win over the Bucks, in which he had 15 points, six rebounds, two steals, three blocks and one assist. It's quite possible the Pacers are just playing it safe with the questionable designation, and a more definitive status update should be available at shootaround in the morning.