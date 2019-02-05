Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable with thigh bruise

Turner is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a bruised right thigh.

This is the first word of Turner dealing with any sort of injury, so its severity is currently unknown. Turner most recently played 32 minutes in Monday's two-point victory over the Pelicans, but it is possible the big man picked up the injury a some point in that contest. Turner will likely end up being close to a game-time decision Tuesday.

