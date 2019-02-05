Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable with thigh bruise
Turner is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a bruised right thigh.
This is the first word of Turner dealing with any sort of injury, so its severity is currently unknown. Turner most recently played 32 minutes in Monday's two-point victory over the Pelicans, but it is possible the big man picked up the injury a some point in that contest. Turner will likely end up being close to a game-time decision Tuesday.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...