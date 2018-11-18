Pacers' Myles Turner: Quiet double-double against Hawks
Turner scored 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 win over the Hawks.
Remarkably, it was Turner's first double-double of the season. The 22-year-old's minutes and overall production have both been down, in large part due to the emergence of Domantas Sabonis on the Pacers' bench, but Turner is still making an impact defensively. He's recorded multiple blocks in six straight games and 11 of the last 12, and he's now fourth in the league with a career-high 2.5 blocks per game.
