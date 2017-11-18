Pacers' Myles Turner: Quiet in just 23 minutes

Turner recorded just seven points (3-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 107-110 victory over the Pistons.

Turner struggled again on Friday, with a season-low of just seven points. He has not looked good at all since returning from his concussion, surely sending some fear through the hearts of his many owners. There is no need to hit the panic button just yet, as a head injury can take some time to fully recover from. His block numbers are still excellent, and his other stats should follow suit. If you are quite savvy, it could be a nice time to make a buy-low offer to his owners in the hope that they are becoming suitably frustrated.