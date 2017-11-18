Pacers' Myles Turner: Quiet in just 23 minutes
Turner recorded just seven points (3-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 107-110 victory over the Pistons.
Turner struggled again on Friday, with a season-low of just seven points. He has not looked good at all since returning from his concussion, surely sending some fear through the hearts of his many owners. There is no need to hit the panic button just yet, as a head injury can take some time to fully recover from. His block numbers are still excellent, and his other stats should follow suit. If you are quite savvy, it could be a nice time to make a buy-low offer to his owners in the hope that they are becoming suitably frustrated.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Underwhelms in easy victory•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Limited due to foul trouble Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Doubles-doubles against Pelicans•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: No minutes restriction Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Returning to starting lineup Sunday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nearly posts double-double in return•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...