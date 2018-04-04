Pacers' Myles Turner: Quiet in loss Monday

Turner had just nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 107-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Turner got the Jokic treatment in this one, delivering a passive performance in the crucial loss. He has managed double-digit shot attempts in just one of his past six games as well as averaging just 4.3 rebounds per contest. The lack of ability to grab boards remains a huge issue for Turner and if he ever hopes to deliver on his potential, he is going to need to find more ways to contribute other than blocks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories