Pacers' Myles Turner: Quiet in loss Tuesday

Turner had just nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Turner got the Jokic treatment in this one, delivering a passive performance in the crucial loss. He has managed double-digit shot attempts in just one of his past six games as well as averaging just 4.3 rebounds per contest. The lack of ability to grab boards remains a huge issue for Turner and if he ever hopes to deliver on his potential, he is going to need to find more ways to contribute other than blocks.