Turner chipped in five points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Bulls.

Turner took to the court for the first time this season but failed to produce, outside of his four blocks. While we have come to expect elite block numbers on a nightly basis, it would be nice to see a little more on the offensive end. Given this was his first outing of the season, he deserves some slack here. Managers should expect to see an improved performance against the Wizards on Friday.