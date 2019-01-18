Pacers' Myles Turner: Rakes in defensive stats

Turner contributed eight points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 32 minutes Thursday in the Pacers' 120-96 loss to the 76ers.

It was an underwhelming night on the offensive end for Turner, but the center made up for it by racking up the defensive stats. In his two outings since returning from a back injury, Turner has accumulated five blocks and five steals, boosting his season averages to 2.8 and 0.5 per game in those categories, respectively. Turner's 3.3 "stocks" per game are tops among all centers.