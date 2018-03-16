Pacers' Myles Turner: Re-injures ankle
Turner, who hurt his ankle during Thursday's contest against the Raptors but ended up returning, re-injured the ankle, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports.
More information on his status should emerge either after the game or following the team's Friday morning shootaround. With Domantas Sabonis (ankle) out through the weekend, the team would certainly like to have Turner available. Otherwise, they'll have to lean on Trevor Booker, Al Jefferson and T.J. Leaf in the frontcourt.
