Turner finished Friday's 120-95 loss to the Celtics with 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 24 minutes.

Turner ended the night tied for the team lead in points with 20, and he secured a block for the third time in four games. The Texas product has been a reliable scorer for the Pacers of late, putting up 20 or more points four times in his last six matchups.