Pacers' Myles Turner: Rebound surge continues

Turner finished with 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 105-89 win over the Wizards.

After failing to deliver a double-digit rebounding performance in any of the Pacers' first 15 games, Turner has stepped up his activity on the boards in remarkable fashion ever since. In the subsequent 18 contests, he's averaging 9.5 rebounds and has pulled down 10 or more on 10 occasions, including each of the past four games. The 22-year-old's slow start to the campaign looks to be a distant memory at this point.