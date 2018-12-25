Pacers' Myles Turner: Rebound surge continues
Turner finished with 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 105-89 win over the Wizards.
After failing to deliver a double-digit rebounding performance in any of the Pacers' first 15 games, Turner has stepped up his activity on the boards in remarkable fashion ever since. In the subsequent 18 contests, he's averaging 9.5 rebounds and has pulled down 10 or more on 10 occasions, including each of the past four games. The 22-year-old's slow start to the campaign looks to be a distant memory at this point.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records double-double in 37 minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks five shots in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-double plus four blocks•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Continues scoring surge•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Drops 23 points Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Dominant in Monday's win•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...