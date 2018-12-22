Pacers' Myles Turner: Records double-double in 37 minutes
Turner posted 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and five blocks in 37 minutes Wednesday as Friday as Indiana got the best of Brooklyn.
Turner swatted five shots for the second straight game and has averaged 3.5 rejections per game over his last 10 games. His value as a fantasy player will be reliant on a spike in minutes and offensive opportunity, but he is part of one of the most crowded frontcourts in the NBA and his fantasy value is limited because of it. The fourth-year former Longhorn has yet to make the leap from good to great fantasy option, but he is a unique player that has the type of upside that's tough to ignore.
