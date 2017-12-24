Pacers' Myles Turner: Records six blocks in Saturday's win

Turner collected 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six blocks and one assist in 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 victory over Brooklyn.

Turner finished with a season-high six blocks, as the Pacers overcame a tenacious Nets team. He has put up some nice performances over the last two weeks, starting to show some of the potential that owners were hoping for this season. He is never going to record massive rebounding numbers, but makes up for it with his elite block levels as well as his ability to hit the three-pointer. He will get two nights off before heading to Detroit to face Andre Drummond and the Pistons.