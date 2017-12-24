Pacers' Myles Turner: Records six blocks in Saturday's win
Turner collected 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six blocks and one assist in 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 victory over Brooklyn.
Turner finished with a season-high six blocks, as the Pacers overcame a tenacious Nets team. He has put up some nice performances over the last two weeks, starting to show some of the potential that owners were hoping for this season. He is never going to record massive rebounding numbers, but makes up for it with his elite block levels as well as his ability to hit the three-pointer. He will get two nights off before heading to Detroit to face Andre Drummond and the Pistons.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Monday vs. Celtics•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 16 points in 33 minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Fills box score in victory•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...