Turner posted 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and a steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's 111-87 win over the Trail Blazers.

While three double-doubles may not seem like much, they've all occurred within the last four games, which bodes well for the kind of season Turner might have in 2021. The glaring statistic so far is his blocking frequency. He added to that total with four swats on Thursday, solidifying his average to an eye-popping 4.2 blocks per game. The synergy between Turner and Domantas Sabonis appears to have reached another level, and if both of these big men continue to excel, the Pacers will pave a rosy path to a playoff berth.