Pacers' Myles Turner: Records third double-double
Turner logged 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots across 25 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.
Turner's production is inextricably linked to Domantas Sabonis, so it's no accident that Turner enjoyed one of his better games while Sabonis took the court with an injury. Sabonis' presence siphons Turner's output regularly, which hampers his overall value. He tends to see more time against teams with height advantages and still holds value at a thin position.
