Pacers' Myles Turner: Records three rejections

Turner totaled eight points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 116-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Turner failed to capitalize on the fact that Domantas Sabonis was in foul trouble (five in 26 minutes), and the 23-year-old big man had a quiet night beyond the blocks. Turner has been limited to single digits in scoring in three of the last five games, and he's primarily a spot-up shooter who hangs out along the perimeter offensively for most of the time he shares the floor with Sabonis.