Turner registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, five blocks and two assists over 22 minutes in the victory over the Heat on Friday.

Turner is the league leader in blocks for a reason as he blocked another five shots Friday and has registered at least one swat in every game this season. For the month of March, he's averaging 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds over eight games.