Pacers' Myles Turner: Registers six steals

Turner had 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), six steals and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 118-88 loss at Utah.

Turner registered a season-high mark in steals and while the 12-point output doesn't stand out, that was his highest scoring production over his last four starts. Turner is averaging just 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game over his last five starts, but he will aim to bounce back Wednesday on the road at Phoenix.