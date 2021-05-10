Turner (toe) is listed as out Monday against the Cavaliers.
The Pacers have yet to provide an update on Turner since he was ruled out indefinitely April 19 with a partial plantar plate tear in his right big toe. He appears unlikely to be available for any of the Pacers' final five games of the regular season.
