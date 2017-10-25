Pacers' Myles Turner: Remains out Wednesday
Turner (concussion) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Turner is still working his way back from a sore neck and concussion. In his absence, Domantas Sabonis has been taking the lead, averaging 12.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 28.0 minutes per game over the last three contests.
