Turner (toe) has resumed shooting but is still "a ways away" from returning, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
The Pacers defeated the Hornets on Tuesday and will now face the Wizards on Thursday as part of the play-in tournament. However, it appears unlikely that Turner will be able to return, even if the Pacers secure the No. 8 seed in the playoffs by beating Washington on Thursday.
