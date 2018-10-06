Pacers' Myles Turner: Resting Saturday
Turner is resting Saturday against the Grizzlies.
Coach Nate McMillan is resting his starters Saturday. In Turner's stead, Domantas Sabonis, Kyle O'Quinn and Ike Anigbogu should see extra run.
