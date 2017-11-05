Pacers' Myles Turner: Returning to starting lineup Sunday

Turner will return to the starting lineup Sunday, Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner will get his second start this season after suffering a concussion in the first game, which led to him missing the next seven games. He returned Friday, posting 11 points and nine rebounds over 24 minutes off the bench. Turner's return to the starting lineup will bump Domantas Sabonis to the second unit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories