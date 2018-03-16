Pacers' Myles Turner: Returns Thursday

Turner (ankle), who was questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Raptors, checked back in, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

It appears Turner's injury is relatively minor, as he'll re-join the contest. That's certainly good news for Indiana, as they're short on frontcourt depth with Domantas Sabonis (ankle) out through the weekend.

